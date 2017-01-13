Musonda Could Be Useful For Chelsea, Says Conte

Antonio Conte does not intend to let Charly Musonda leave, as he looks to give the youngster first team opportunities in the second half of the season.

The Belgium attacker was on loan at Real Betis, but the arrival of Gus Poyet gave him little time to showcase his abilities at the spanish club.

Musonda is yet to make a debut for Chelsea and Conte has revealed how impressed he is with the 20-year-old since he started training with the team.

“Charly is a good prospect,” Conte said at a press conference at Cobham Training Centre. “Musonda has the quality to become a great player. And for this reason, I think can be a good opportunity for him, but also for me, for the club.

“To work for five months with him. If he shows me this month he deserves to play, he’ll go into the team. I see in this player good prospects. I want to work with this player. I see that this player is the present, but above all the future of this club.”

Conte has also recently recalled Nathan Ake from his Bournemouth loan move.

