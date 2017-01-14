Pages Navigation Menu

Must Watch! Gov. Ajimobi of Oyo tells LAUTECH Protesting Students, “Go and do your worst!”

Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi met with protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) over the closure of their school for eight months. He told the students that if they cannot respect the constituted authority (the governor), then they should go and do their worst, as he’ll be waiting for them. WATCH:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

