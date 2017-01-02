Must Watch! Obasanjo, Gowon, Osinbajo, Ekwueme & More Leaders Sing for Nigeria

Former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ernest Shonekan combine with former deputies, Ebitu Ukiwe, Alex Ekwueme, Oladipo Diya and current vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo sing a hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in 2017. The song is Isaac Watts hymn, “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past” with the video recorded […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

