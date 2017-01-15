Muyiwa Ademola’s car gift, Chiwetalu Agu’s outburst, other top 5 trending Nollywood stories
Adeniyi Johnson is said to be neck-deep in love with another actress, Seyi Edun.
The post Muyiwa Ademola’s car gift, Chiwetalu Agu’s outburst, other top 5 trending Nollywood stories appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG