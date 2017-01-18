“My administration has already fulfilled about 90 per cent of my campaign promises” – Gov. Rochas Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha says he has fulfilled about 90 per cent of the campaign promises made to the people of the state. Okorocha made the disclosure when he received the management of the Sun Publishing Company led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Eric Osagie, at his Spitbat Owerri residence on Tuesday. “My administration has already […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

