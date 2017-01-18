“My administration has already fulfilled about 90 per cent of my campaign promises” – Gov. Rochas Okorocha
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha says he has fulfilled about 90 per cent of the campaign promises made to the people of the state. Okorocha made the disclosure when he received the management of the Sun Publishing Company led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Eric Osagie, at his Spitbat Owerri residence on Tuesday. “My administration has already […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
