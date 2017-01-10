Pages Navigation Menu

My administration will revitalise 10,000 primary Health Care facilities across Nigeria – Buhari

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration plans to revitalise 10,000 Primary Health Care Facilities across the country. He said the revitalisation process which will take place in phases was aimed at providing quality basic health care services to Nigerians and in recognition of his promised to revitalize one Primary Health Care Centre in […]

