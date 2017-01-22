Pages Navigation Menu

My aides stole my wife’s money, Ex-Governor Sule Lamido confirms

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

Former Governor Sule Lamido, Jigawa State Governor

“I understand that some house help entered my wife’s room and took away some money,” he said.

