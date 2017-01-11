My Call On Christians Not To Incite Violence – Gov Ishaku

Taraba State governor, Arch. Darius Ishaku has said that his call on Christians across the country to rise up and defend themselves against terrorists was not a call for taking up arms but rather a call for more sensitivity and proactive networking with each other and security agencies to protect themselves and their communities against unprovoked attacks by armed groups.

Ishaku, who stated this in a press release signed by the senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Mr. Slyvanus Yakubu Giwa yesterday in Jalingo said the call was to be enhance vigilance rather than passive ignorance of the security challenges in the country.

The statement explained that in the past months, the governor had urged people to be conscious of the influx of migrants with questionable intent who later become attackers overnight, sacking communities, causing mayhem, killing innocent people and destroying properties.

It added that the strategy of engaging community members in reporting suspicious movements and whistle blowing proved effective in managing the security challenges and ushering in relative peace in various parts of the State.

“The governor’s statement therefore should not be misconstrued to mean a call for taking up arms but rather a call for more sensitivity and proactive networking with each other and security agencies to protect themselves and their communities against unprovoked attacks by armed groups” the statement said.

It noted that governor Ishaku has been a peace advocates and has demonstrated so in his speeches and actions on all occasions and would not derail from his philosophy of peace as a prerequisite for development.

