My Coach Demanded To Sleep With Me Before I Can Represent Nigeria – Moses
US-based Nigerian weightlifter Gloria Moses says she relocated to the United States late last year after a national coach tried severally to sleep with her before she could be allowed to represent the country. Moses claimed that after she refused the coach’s sexual overtures, she was framed up for drugs usage and was dropped from …
