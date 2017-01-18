My Coach Demanded To Sleep With Me Before I Can Represent Nigeria – Moses

US-based Nigerian weightlifter Gloria Moses says she relocated to the United States late last year after a national coach tried severally to sleep with her before she could be allowed to represent the country. Moses claimed that after she refused the coach’s sexual overtures, she was framed up for drugs usage and was dropped from …

The post My Coach Demanded To Sleep With Me Before I Can Represent Nigeria – Moses appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

