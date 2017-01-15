Pages Navigation Menu

“My father must be cringing in his grave because of the corruption in the nation’s judiciary” – Charly Boy

Activist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly Boy, said in Lagos on Sunday that his late father, a retired justice of the Supreme Court, Chukwudifu Oputa, will be cringing in his grave over corruption in the nation’s judiciary. He spoke at the 13th Chief Gani Fawehinmi […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

