My Fiance Wants a Last Threesome Before Settling Down to Married Life – Girl Cries Out

He wants me to invite another woman into our bed for our last ever threesome before settling down to married life.

Can something like this work? Would we be tempting fate?

He and I have been a couple for four years. During this time we’ve been to one orgy and one sex party (at £100 a head). He’s also had one affair and we’ve both enjoyed a threesome with a stranger. We’ve always enjoyed something of a “try anything once” attitude to life.

But this recent request has thrown me into a tizzy.

The last time we indulged in kinky sex was over a year ago. We were on holiday and got chatting to a single woman in a bar. We all had loads to drink and then went on to a club for a dance. One thing led to another and we all ended up in bed together. I’m willing to admit that I had a brilliant time. The woman was loud, naughty and outrageous.

She admitted that she often picked up couples for sex – it was her “thing” – and claimed that we were among the best she’d had.

But finding a second woman for an action replay seems to be coming down to me and I don’t know if I feel comfortable trawling the internet or finding a mate who is up for it.

In his defence, my guy claims this is something he needs to get out of his system. If I can make his dream come true, then he’ll never ask for anything again. We’ll have our wedding, think about children and act like normal, rational adults.

But before that, there’s the small matter of his last request. Am I being a stick-in-the-mud?