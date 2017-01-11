“My Heart Is Bleeding,” Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Narrates How 2-year-old Girl Was Raped Unconscious
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry took to her social media page on Instagram to share an heartbreaking story of a 2-year-old girl who was raped unconscious by her father’s brother. According to the actress, the baby was placed in care of her father’s younger brother as her mother went to a women’s program only to come…
