Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“My Heart Is Bleeding,” Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Narrates How 2-year-old Girl Was Raped Unconscious

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry took to her social media page on Instagram to share an heartbreaking story of a 2-year-old girl who was raped unconscious by her father’s brother. According to the actress, the baby was placed in care of her father’s younger brother as her mother went to a women’s program only to come…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post “My Heart Is Bleeding,” Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Narrates How 2-year-old Girl Was Raped Unconscious appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.