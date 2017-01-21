My husband has made me barren, cannot satisfy me in bed – Yoruba woman tells court – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
My husband has made me barren, cannot satisfy me in bed – Yoruba woman tells court
NAIJ.COM
A Yoruba woman identified as Zainab, has disclosed to a Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo state, to officially dissolve her marriage over her husband's inability to satisfy her in bed. My husband has made me barren, cannot satisfy me in bed – Yoruba …
MMM Wants To Destroy My Family, My Husband Left Because Of MMM – Wife Tells Court
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG