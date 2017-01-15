My Husband Is Very Randy, Can Even Sleep With A Dog – Wife Cries Out

A woman, Olufunbi Akin Adewolu, has dragged her husband, Ayodele Akin Adewolu to the Oja Oba/Mapo Grade C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State on the allegation that he’s irresponsible, neglects and beats her at every given opportunity and that he’s a womanizer.

She, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve her 10-year-old marriage and grant her the custody of their two children.

The plaintiff, while making her case said: “My husband has no shame. He’s not bothered that I now take up the role of the breadwinner in the home. All he does is to eat, leave home and mess around with young girls in the neighbourhood. He doesn’t have taste and if possible, he can sleep with even a dog. My ears are full of his escapades. He has turned me into an object of ridicule in our compound and the neighbourhood. And after messing around, he would still come home demanding sex from me. He’s never tired of it and I’m fed up.”

She went on, “I feed, clothe and pay our children’s school fees. And instead of being appreciative of these, his best way of saying ‘thank you’ is to always find fault in all that I say and do and beats me mercilessly, sometimes stripping me naked. Our children and neighbours are used to this scenes.

“The worst of it all is that he has now succeeded in impregnating our housemaid.”

Explaining how this happened she stated that: “I employed the service of a teenage housegirl to ease the workload in the house, but I noticed that my husband was always complaining about her and shouting on her. It never occurred to me that he was doing that to draw my attention away from the fact that there was something between them.

“My husband sometimes in the middle of the night would leave our bedroom for the leaving room on the pretence that it was hot. Those were the moments he sneaked in to the housegirl’s room and slept with her.

“I later got to know that she was pregnant when she was falling sick often and a pregnancy test was carried out.

“After asking and pressurising her, she confessed that it was ‘daddy” although when I asked him, he denied it. “He has turned me into a punching bag in the house and a laughing stock in our neighbourhood. My ego is bruised, I can’t put up with him any more.”

The defendant having been served a hearing notice more than once has still failed to show up in the court.

President of the court, Chief Agbaje Henry Olasunkanmi, having gone through the evidence given by the plaintiff stated that it was obvious that her mind was made up for a divorce.

He, therefore, ruled that the union between the two is dissolved and granted that the repayment of dowry be made.

He further ordered that the defendant should bear the responsibility of the children’s feeding, schooling and health care.

According to him, the defendant should pay N5,000 as allowance for the children’s feeding and this should be made through the court.