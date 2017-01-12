Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My husband said God told him not to send our daughter to school – Woman tells court

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

court-hearing

A 25-year-old marriage between one Mary, a mother of two, and her husband Apostle Ayoku Israel was on Thursday brought to an end at the Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, over claims by the husband that God revealed to him not to send their daughter to school. The president of the court, Henric […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

My husband said God told him not to send our daughter to school – Woman tells court

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.