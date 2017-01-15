Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Inauguration Day Turning out to be Bigger than Expected – Donald Trump

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

With many Democrats announcing their boycott of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, the incoming president has said that the day would turn out to be bigger than expected. No fewer than 16 Democrats Congress members had publicly announced their boycott of Trump’s inauguration following recent intelligence reports confirming Russians meddling in the November […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.