My Marriage Has Crashed – Ibinabo

Former Actors Guild of Nigeria President, Ibinabo Fiberesima, is an actress who does not shy away from controversy. The Rivers State-born thespian in celebrating her 44th birthday surprised not a few of her fans when she poured her heart out on Social media, disclosing among other things that her marriage had been dissolved. She revealed her …

The post My Marriage Has Crashed – Ibinabo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

