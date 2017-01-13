My Marriage Of 2 Years Has Ended – 43-year-old Ibinabo Fiberesima Reveals
Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima has opened up on her relationship life in a birthday post shared on her social media page. The actress and mother of three who got married in December 2014 revealed that her marriage of 2 years has ended. Recall that the actress was married to Uche Egbuka. She wrote on her…
