My Marriage Of 2 Years Has Ended – 43-year-old Ibinabo Fiberesima Reveals

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima has opened up on her relationship life in a birthday post shared on her social media page. The actress and mother of three who got married in December 2014 revealed that her marriage of 2 years has ended. Recall that the actress was married to Uche Egbuka. She wrote on her…

The post My Marriage Of 2 Years Has Ended – 43-year-old Ibinabo Fiberesima Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

