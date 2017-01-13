Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Marriage Of 2 Years Has Ended – 43-year-old Ibinabo Fiberesima Reveals

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima has opened up on her relationship life in a birthday post shared on her social media page. The actress and mother of three who got married in December 2014 revealed that her marriage of 2 years has ended. Recall that the actress was married to Uche Egbuka. She wrote on her…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post My Marriage Of 2 Years Has Ended – 43-year-old Ibinabo Fiberesima Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.