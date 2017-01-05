My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike – Information Nigeria
My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike
Last December, actor Prince Eke hinted that his marriage to singer Muma Gee was in trouble after he shared a photo of their three children on IG and stated that their mother had abandoned them with their nanny for four weeks. He also added on his IG …
He has confirmed that Muma Gee has come back for the kids
