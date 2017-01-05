Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
My Marriage To Muma Gee Ended 3 Months Ago – Prince Ike
Information Nigeria
Last December, actor Prince Eke hinted that his marriage to singer Muma Gee was in trouble after he shared a photo of their three children on IG and stated that their mother had abandoned them with their nanny for four weeks. He also added on his IG
He has confirmed that Muma Gee has come back for the kidsNigerian Entertainment Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.