Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My move to China was for Nigeria – Mikel

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles captain and former Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel has explained his recent move to the Chinese Premier League to team up with Tianjin Teda. He said the move was primarily done to aid Nigeria’s push to be at the 2018 World Cup in Brazil. Mikel was frozen out of the first team picture…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post My move to China was for Nigeria – Mikel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.