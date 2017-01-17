My Ordeal In Police Custody

By Desmond Utomwen Sometime in August, 2016, we received information bothering on allegations of corrupt enrichment by one Umar Faru, a serving Customs officer, currently posted to Lagos Command. The allegations held that Faru had deployed “proceeds of corruption” to acquire properties. One of such houses was valued at over N120million and located along Turaki Road, Gadabiyu Gusau, Zamfara State, opposite the residence of Alh.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

