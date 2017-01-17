Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Ordeal In Police Custody

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Desmond Utomwen Sometime in August, 2016, we received information bothering on allegations of corrupt enrichment by one Umar Faru, a serving Customs officer, currently posted to Lagos Command. The allegations held that Faru had deployed “proceeds of corruption” to acquire properties. One of such houses was valued at over N120million and located along Turaki Road, Gadabiyu Gusau, Zamfara State, opposite the residence of Alh.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.