My Players Are Too Tired To Think – Mourinho

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho repeated his complaints about the Premier League’s festive fixture pile-up after his side laboured to a 2-0 win at 10-man West Ham United on Monday. The Portuguese coach blamed United’s mixed performance on having to play their second game in three days, the trip to London coming barely 48 hours…

