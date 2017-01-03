Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My son is not loved by fans – Cristiano Ronaldo – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
My son is not loved by fans – Cristiano Ronaldo
NAIJ.COM
Cristiano Ronaldo says his son has become accustomed to fans telling him there are better players than his father. According to Cristiano, Ronaldo Jr. is often targeted by people the forward believes are "jealous" of his success. My son is not loved by
Ronaldo not good enough to win FIFA Player of the Year, I voted for Messi – CuperDaily Post Nigeria
The age of Virat KohliForbes India
People tell my son there's another player better than your father, I tell him to be polite: Cristiano RonaldoDaily News & Analysis
Firstpost –Goal.com –Tribal Football –FIFA.com
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.