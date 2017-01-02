My son knows I’m better than Messi — Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says his son, Cristiano Jnr, is smart enough to know that there is no other footballer on earth who is better than his dad.

Ronaldo revealed that his son has had to deal with jibes about who is better, between him and Barcelona rival Lionel Messi.

“There are people who sometimes say to him that ‘there is another player who is better than your father’, but he knows how to deal with that,’ Ronaldo told ON TV.

“He is a smart boy, like me. I often tell him “be yourself and be polite”.

“I know that he will go through periods of adversity as there are jealous people out there, but I see him as a happy child.”

Despite recognising the pressures of a high-profile career Ronaldo, 31, would happily see his son follow in his footsteps. “Of course I would like it if he became a footballer,” he said.

“Know that it is a challenge and that it isn’t easy, but he can be whatever he wants to be as I won’t pressure him.

“I might be pushing him a little in the direction of becoming a footballer, but not to be a goalkeeper as I want him to be a forward!”

