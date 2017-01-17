My Son Was Killed In Cold Blood Not Over Alleged Wizardry, Cries Mother Of Murdered 7yrs Old Boy

…Church fingered the boy to us as a wizard — Suspects

…Bayelsa Govt, Facebook loggers, Women Lawyers condemn the killing

Mrs. Erueke John, the mother of the Seven years old boy, Joshua Zikeme, allegedly beaten to death at the Akaba Community of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by her Father and step Mother over alleged suspicion of wizardry, has denied the claim, inisisting that her son was tied to a stake and beaten to death in cold blood.

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command had on Monday night confirmed the arrest of the deceased boy’s father, Idiesy Zikeme and the Step Mother, Eunice Zikeme on the suspicion of beating and torturing to death the 7years old over mere claim of being a wizard.

According to Police Sources, the suspects had on Monday night rushed the deceased to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) dead with various nasty marks on his body and the hospital authority alerted the State Police Command which led to their arrest.

The pictures of the tortured body of the deceased, who was identified as a Nursery 3 pupil of the Dominion Success Academy located at the Oil Mill road along the down side of the Bayelsa State capital, provoked outrage as loggers called on the State Government and the Federation of Women lawyers to intervene and ensure the proper prosecution of the suspects.

Speaking with leadership yesterday, the 29 years old Mother of the deceased, Mrs. Erueke John, said though the boy was stubborn towards the father due to their unfortunate separation as husband and wife, he has never display signs of witchcraft or wizardry as alleged by the suspects,” they killed my son in cold blood. I was told the suspects used sharp objects to slice all parts of her body in an attempt to exorcise the alleged wizardry.”

“I left the father’s house while I was pregnant with the boy. He was into the illegal sales of hard drugs and other dangerous substances. I also left him because he used to beat me up as a pregnant woman. If he had come alone to seek that the child come to stay with him, I wouldn’t have agreed because he is too violent. But the step mother pleaded and I agreed. Many people including the aunty in school warned me but I allowed them take the child. And they have killed him for me.”

Mrs. John claimed that the allegation of witchcraft and wizardry by the suspect was based on the purported revelation from a church based in the same area in down Yenagoa,” the church is a one room place of worship. They claimed they took my son to the place and they were told he is a wizard.”

At the deceased school, Divine Success Academy, the pupils were shocked upon hearing the news of the death of their mate. The proprietress of the School, Mrs. Julianna Isaac said “we are shocked at the death of the boy. A child showed signs of stubbornness does not make him a wizard and be killed in cold blood. We know him and we even missed him during the last exams. “

In its position on the incident, the Federation of Women Lawyers in the State led by Barr. Dise Ogbise-Erhisere condemned the rising cases of violence against women and children in the State,calling on the State Government to send appropriate Bill for a special court to prosecute cases of defilement and violence against women and children.

