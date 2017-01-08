My son was manipulated to commit suicide – Mother of late Babcock student

Mother of the undergraduate of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Verishima Unokyoh Junior, who recently committed suicide has said her son was manipulated.

19-year-old boy, who hailed from Benue State and was studying Social Work at the university committed suicide in their apartment at Ewu Tuntun, Mafoluku Oshodi area of Lagos state after the New Year

In a chat with the Punch, his mother, Patricia, who works with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, said her son couldn’t have done such to himself without external influence.

She stated that her son, who was an usher in the Pentecostal church, never gave her any trouble while

alive, adding that the notice of his extremely reserved and shy nature while alive, gave her concern.

She said, ‘

‘Why would my dear son commit suicide? He cannot do that. I know him.

“He was manipulated and God will fight for us. I will forever love my son. I know he was too reserved. I forced him to talk to me. I asked him if he was facing any threats anywhere or he didn’t like the school he was attending but he said no.