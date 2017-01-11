My Useless Husband Slept With Our 11-Year-Old Daughter” – Woman Cries Out

A house wife, Mrs Olamide Bola, yesterday told an Akure Customary Court, that her husband, Ogunlana Bola, had s*x with her daughter more than once. The complainant is seeking divorce of her five-year-old marriage that produced a four-year-old boy.

According to her, she can no longer tolerate the respondent’s wild s*xual urge towards her and her 11-year-old daughter. The complainant, who wept in court, regretted her marriage with the respondent.

The court's president, Ayodele Omotola, ordered hearing notice to be served on the respondent for appearance at the next adjourned date. Omotola adjourned the case till January 18 for continuation of hearing.

