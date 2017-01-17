My V2gina is My Favourite Body Part’ – Former BBA Star Huddah Monroe Shocks Her Fans

Huddah Monroe has never been one to shy away from expressing herself on social media.

The Kenyan socialite has attempted to send fans into a frenzy after she took to her SnapChat to declare her vagina her favorite body part.

“What’s your favorite body part ,” she asked fans on her social media, before quickly adding, “mine’s the Vagina. ”

Huddah, who previously claimed that her income is from working on their family farm in Kenya , has always left fans confounded about how she funds her trips all over the world. Once, she took to Snapchat to reveal the man funding all her expensive business class-only trips around the world, as well as her luxury accessories and yachting holidays. And other times, she snapped back at folks accusing her of prostitution.

“Why are you worried about my pussy? ” She snapped at a fan, adding, “ It’s me who is getting fucked. Not you or your mother. Worry about your mother’s pussy. It gave birth to you .”

In all of the heavy criticism she daily faces, including a fatwa declared on her by a Kenyan journalist and blogger , Huddah Monroe has proven she would never cower under the intense hate she faces. Hence, she continues to shock her critics.