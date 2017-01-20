Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mz Kiss ‘Fuji’ ft Awanjo [Video] – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mz Kiss 'Fuji' ft Awanjo [Video]
Pulse Nigeria
Capital Hill act releases fun video with cameo appearances by Terry Apala, Pasuma, Small Doctor and Eniola Badmus. Published: 27 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail. New Music Mz Kiss – 'Stoopid' ft Falz · New Music Drew, Sojay, Mz Kiss – 'Cruise'.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.