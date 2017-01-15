N-Delta activist flays arrest of youths by military operatives

Niger Delta Youth activist, Mr. Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has said youths of the oil rich Niger Delta will not be deterred by alleged unwarranted arrests, harassment and intimidation by military operatives in the region.

Speaking to journalists in Warri, Pereotubo expressed disgust over alleged incessant arrest of innocent youths without trial by the military, and restated the resolve of the youths not to be intimidated by the Joint Military Taskforce, JTF, but to continue the non-violent struggle for a better deal for the region.

He listed some of the alleged detainees as Goddy Smith aka Bounanaowei, Ebimene Monday, Churchill Agbelogode, Aboy Muturu and many others, lamenting that the detainees were being held in unhealthy military detention facilities across the country without access to their lawyers.

He said the alleged intimidation was meant to gag youths in the region.He stressed that rather than cow the youths the action of the military would spur them into more legitimate struggle.

He said: “I urge every Ijaw youth to be steadfast because we cannot be intimidated in our own territory over allegations unknown to us as a people.”

