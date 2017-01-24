N-Delta leaders move to reconcile S-South govs

By Emma Amaize, Sam Oyadongha, Simon Ebegbulem, Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Emma Una, Chioma Onuegbu, Emem Idio & Emmanuel Ayungbe

UYO — NIGER-DELTA leaders under the auspices of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, have inaugurated a committee to hold talks with the six governors of the South-South region, persuade them to settle their political differences without delay and act as a team, henceforth, in the interest of the region.

The committee headed by a former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd.) was set up at the last meeting of PANDEF at Kiagbodo, Delta State and has taken preliminary steps to reach out to the governors.

NDV learned that PANDEF, comprising monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta region, was not only troubled about the disunity among the governors, but their perceived lack of political will and understanding of the need to ensure regional economic growth.

Regional economic growth

A source said: “The leaders are also concerned about how the governors spend the 13 per cent derivation funds accruing to the six states of the South-South region under Section 162 (95) of the 1999 Constitution without adequate regard to the producing communities,” adding: “So far, it is only three states, Edo, Delta and Ondo that have constituted a body to manage these funds. They set up the BRACED Commission, but they are not funding it, all the projects that they agreed have been abandoned and this is affecting development in the region.”

It was learned that the reality dawned on South-South leaders lately that as important as the much-canvassed dialogue with the Federal Government is, they must first get the governors, who are the political leaders of the region to work in unity before they can successfully pursue the course of the region with the federal government. Some former governors of the South-South were also reaching out to the current governors to listen to the voice of the people, rejuvenate the South-South Governors Forum, SSGF, and make their contributions to the BRACED Commission, the development agency that was left unfunded because of executive infighting.

However, some stakeholders blame the state of things on what they described as political immaturity of the governors, but they also recommended a way out.

Elders working behind the scene —Nkanga

Air Commodore Nkanga, who heads the PANDEF committee, told NDV: “It is something that we, elders of the region, have been talking about, it is a drawback in the region and this has caused some concerns. We have shown concern and we also talked to them that they can help each other; that they can sit down and discuss certain things instead of everybody trying to go alone.

Floating an airline

“They used to meet for economic purposes on the BRACED platform, but recently, I do not think they are meeting. Maybe they do not see the need for that, but there are issues of common interest. In the South- South, there are resources, which if put together will make the region strong. For example it is the region that does not have state-to-state services by railway.”

Nkanga asserted: “You know how they did the Nigeria railways, from the north, it crosses down to Lagos and then in the east, it crosses from Enugu to Port-Harcourt. There was even a time we thought about floating an airline that will service the South-South since we do not have a railway and the roads are so bad. That is why we have been crying about the East-West Road.

“And of course, each state tries to secure itself, but if the governors are working together, the impact will be more. The criminals will know that there is no hiding place for them in the region. But as it is, if Akwa Ibom is too hot for them, they will move to Cross River State or Rivers, so they can agree in the area of security. One major problem that is affecting the region is the oil exploration and exploitation, and if they do not speak with one voice, and each of them trying to go alone, they cannot make any impact. So they need that interaction and cooperation.”

Fragile regional entity: National president of South-South Solidarity Forum, SSSF, Dr. Umoh, said: “There has always been a crack among our leaders, not only the governors, but also members of the National Assembly. And I call that political immaturity and ineptitude on their part. We members of the SSSF always wonder why the governors would not see the need to converge to discuss the regional problems, for instance the renewed militancy and agitations in the region. There is need for integration of all the states of the South- South people because what is holding them together as a regional entity is weak.”

FG intimidating govs – Nwoko

Akwa-Ibom State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Uwemedimo Nwoko, however, disagreed that the governors were not working together, saying the constant intimidation and harassment of outspoken Rivers State governor, Wike, by federal government agencies was enough to make other governors of the region, who are mostly members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, not to speak up in order not to fall into the same trap.

His words, “I will not believe that the governors are not working together and I do not think the perception that they are not working together is correct. They have regular interactions, it may not really have a formal meeting and all that, but I believe that they a way of interfacing with themselves very regularly in the interest of the region and the nation at large.

“Very recently, you found out that in virtually all their engagements, the Rivers State governor is interacting with the Akwa Ibom State governor and Akwa Ibom State governor is interacting with Cross River, Bayelsa, and Delta governors and they are all working together.

“For instance, the governors have been working with the elders and other stakeholders in the region trying as much as possible to talk to the youths not to overreact in the face of injustice against the region because whether anybody accepts it or not, the reaction of the youths is a reaction against injustice. And it takes a lot to talk to them not to over react.”

Nwoko decried a situation where some outspoken governors in the region such as Wike of Rivers State were being harassed and intimidated on regular basis by the federal agencies, saying those were among the reasons others appeared to be silent over certain issues affecting the region.

In danger of extinction: “They may not want to talk about some issues because they are endangered species. So the governors may feel that if they take the same step like Wike they will fall into the same trap and they have representatives at the National Assembly and they have been talking.

“Somebody like Amaechi was a governor of Rivers State for eight years and now he is a Minister of Transportation. What is he doing? There are other people that have been appointed into position by the ruling party at the federal level, so what are they are doing to protect the interest of this region,” he queried.

Asked if the state of affairs among the governors was not affecting regional development, Nwoko said, “There is no development in the region, so saying that it is affecting regional development is a lot of grammar without substance. The region is being punished by the federal government agencies, which are not sending back commiserate reward to the states of the region.”

Bond together: Two -time Commissioner in Bayelsa State, human rights/environmental activist and president, Ijaw Professionals Association, (Homeland chapter) Barrister Inuiro Wills, said: “I would like to point more at the way forward than at the problem, except to say it seems some of the governors, like most of their predecessors, are too self-absorbed to be visionary, optimal and focused on a strategic sustainable development agenda for their states and region.

Economic integration

“Also, some (pre-and post-2015) are wedded more to their respective political party interests and how to position as the most powerful men for their parties (both PDP and APC), rather than how to give our states and region the competitive edge. We are rapidly losing time and advantage, but hope is not completely lost. The way forward is regional economic integration, apart from addressing the internal felt needs of each state. Thankfully, all the South-South or Niger Delta governors are energetic men, and if they decide today to bond together and place the region above their parties, some foundation can still be laid before the incumbents serve out their current and/or second terms in office.”

Downplay PDP, APC: His words: “Specifically, amongst other measures, they should very urgently revive the BRACED Commission and take advantage of NDDC and the other Niger Delta focused organizations to come up with an actionable outline for regional economic integration. Let them relegate APC and PDP to second position for once and consider themselves first as inherent members of a hypothetical ‘Niger Delta Development Party of Nigeria’.

He asserted: “It is a plus that at least two of them (governors of Akwa Ibom and Edo), being former top bankers, understand the cosmopolitan language of investment and development finance. One simple healthy challenge they should bear in mind is that the development in just Lekki over the last 15 years (forget the rest of Lagos: Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Mainland, etc) is far more than what all the governors of the six South-South states, from 1999 till date, have been able to achieve in their states combined. Let them go figure that out.

Priority on environmental protection, management: “Secondly, they need to urgently place priority on environmental protection and management. The environmental holocaust in the Niger Delta is attributable first and foremost to the failure of successive Niger Delta governors to appreciate that they are the chief environmental trustees of their states. The next culprit is the Federal Government, particularly successive Presidents and Ministers of National Planning and Finance, for also not understanding the place of environmental integrity in any sustainable (socio-economic) development and human security framework. FG’s 2017 budget is the most recent proof of that.

“The recklessness of oil and gas companies and other environmental polluters in Nigeria happens only because our governments, state and federal, out of ignorance and compromise allow them to destroy our environment and go scot free. Our governors should note that environmental soundness is explicit in over half of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“That the Niger Delta is the certifiable pollution capital of planet earth is because our state governors and our presidents, especially since 1999 till date, have never acted or cared to ask how they can use their very wide constitutional powers to quickly arrest the environmental destruction and secure satisfactory redress for our communities. Once our governors (and presidents) wake up from their slumber, the madness will stop. Very simple,” he said.

(Continues in next edition).

The post N-Delta leaders move to reconcile S-South govs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

