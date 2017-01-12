N-Deltans protest in Lagos, demand suspension of repair works on export pipeline – Vanguard
|
N-Deltans protest in Lagos, demand suspension of repair works on export pipeline
AGGRIEVED Odinodi, Beniboye and Isiayegbeni communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, stormed Hydrodive Nigeria Limited, an oil servicing firm in Apapa area of Lagos, calling for the suspension of its repair works on the 48 …
Communities kick over pipeline repair contract, give deadline for dialogue
