N-POWER Applicants Storm and Protest at Lagos State House of Assembly

Lagos— Unemployed youths who applied to be captured in the Federal Government’s N-POWER scheme that will pay successful ones N30,000 monthly yesterday stormed the State House of Assembly in Alausa in protest the non-commencement of the programme in Lagos.

This caused members of the Assembly to invite the state coordinator of the scheme to explain the delay.

N-Power is a programme designed by

