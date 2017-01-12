N-POWER Applicants Storm and Protest at Lagos State House of Assembly
Lagos— Unemployed youths who applied to be captured in the Federal Government’s N-POWER scheme that will pay successful ones N30,000 monthly yesterday stormed the State House of Assembly in Alausa in protest the non-commencement of the programme in Lagos.
This caused members of the Assembly to invite the state coordinator of the scheme to explain the delay.
N-Power is a programme designed by
This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG