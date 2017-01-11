Pages Navigation Menu

N-POWER: Lagos applicants protest over non commencement of programme

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

Some aggrieved youths who applied for the Federal Government’s N-POWER programme caused a stir, on Wednesday when they stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa to protest the non-commencement of the scheme in Lagos State. N-POWER scheme is a Federal Government programme aimed at reducing the rate of unemployment in the country and […]

