N-Power Payment : N-Power Volunteer Corps Stipends Payment has commenced
Payment of N-Power Volunteer Corps stipends has commenced.
All successfully verified beneficiaries who have provided bank accounts are being processed for payment.
Some beneficiaries received their first stipends on Friday, 30th December 2016. The process will continue and some will receive their stipends after the public holiday, starting from Tuesday, 3rd of January, 2017.
