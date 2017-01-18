Pages Navigation Menu

N1.16bn fraud: Dariye accuses judge of ‘undisguised bias’, seeks case transfer

Joshua Dariye, former Plateau State governor, who is facing a 23-count charge at a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Gudu, has accused the trial judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko of “undisguised bias”. Dariye is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly diverting about N1.162 billion from the state’s Ecological Fund, […]

