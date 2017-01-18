N1.64 billion fraud: Ex-Taraba Governor Jolly Nyame to know fate February 14
The prosecution had on November 22, 2016 closed its case against Mr. Nyame after presenting 14 witnesses.
The post N1.64 billion fraud: Ex-Taraba Governor Jolly Nyame to know fate February 14 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG