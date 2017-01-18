N1.64bn Fraud trial: Nyame Knows Fate Feb 14
A former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Gudu on a 41-count charge of criminal misappropriation of N1.64bn state funds will know his fate on February 14, 2017 as to whether he has a case to answer or not. The prosecution had on November 22, 2016 closed its case against Nyame after presenting 14 witnesses.
