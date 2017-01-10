Pages Navigation Menu

N11bn charge: Shema’s trial stalled, adjourned to February 7

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

The arraignment of a former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema and three others could not go on Tuesday as planned following a motion by the defendants challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competency of the charge. Shema is being charged alongside three others, Sani Hamisu Makana, Lawal Ahmad Safana and Ibrahim […]

