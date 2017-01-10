N11bn charge: Shema’s trial stalled, adjourned to February 7
The arraignment of a former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema and three others could not go on Tuesday as planned following a motion by the defendants challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competency of the charge. Shema is being charged alongside three others, Sani Hamisu Makana, Lawal Ahmad Safana and Ibrahim […]
N11bn charge: Shema’s trial stalled, adjourned to February 7
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG