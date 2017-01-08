N12m was Spent as Landing Fees for Ex-First Ladies’ Jets – Aisha Buhari Reveals

In an effort to clear herself from any blame following reports of corruption leveled against her, the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Sunday disclosed that £32,000 (N12m) was being spent in the past by the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom as landing fees for private jests of former First Ladies.

She said what the High Commission spent on her recent visit to the UK was a far cry from what was obtainable during the past administrations.

Mrs. Buhari said this in a statement made available to journalists by her Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi after online news platform, Sahara Reporters accused her of abusing her office by fleecing Nigerians of their hard earned tax money.

According to Punch, she said the “purported internal memo within the Consulate” quoted in the news report had no direct link to her. The President’s wife said the new accusation, had still not been able to substantiate where she made any direct contact with the mission for anything.

The statement read, “The High Commission has its internal administrative procedure, and it is not within the purview of the wife of the President to ask for diplomatic files.

“Furthermore, that the said memo showed little or no knowledge of Her Excellency’s itinerary proves the simple fact we earlier submitted that she had no direct business with the embassy to warrant the accusation of waste or corruption insinuated in the report.

“Part of the wife of the President’s trips abroad are for her NGO, which is not funded by the Government, and It is not uncommon to have stop over in Britain like any other country as the case may be.

“According her VIP treatment is simple protocol for a personality of her status, which is done all over the world, and at no point was she offered anywhere else.

“The High Commission provided the lounge and Hajiya Buhari was not involved in the transaction.

“This is even a far cry from the £32,000 expended in the past as landing fees for private jets of former first ladies.”

Read full statement below:

SAHARA REPORTERS’ RIDICULOUS EFFORTS TO SMEAR THE WIFE OF THE PRESIDENT

The continuous publication of unfounded stories by Sahara Reporters against the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, is becoming a great concern. After our last rejoinder, we expected the paper to come out with concrete evidence of deliberate fraud or abuse of privileges, or be bold enough to own up and apologize for such hazy and unsubstantiated report.

Alas, what Sahara Reporters came up with was another conjecture of a purported internal memo within the Consulate, which has no direct link to Her Excellency.

The new accusation, however, has still not been able to substantiate where Aisha Buhari made any direct contact with the mission for anything.

The High Commission has its internal administrative procedure, and it’s not within the purview of the wife of the President to ask for diplomatic files.

Furthermore, that the said memo showed little or no knowledge of Her Excellency’s itinerary proves the simple fact we earlier submitted that she had no direct business with the embassy to warrant the accusation of waste or corruption insinuated in the report.

Part of the wife of the President’s trips abroad are for her NGO, which is not funded by the Government, and It is not uncommon to have stop over in Britain like any other country as the case may be. According her VIP treatment is simple protocol for a personality of her status, which is done all over the world, and at no point was she offered anywhere else.

The High Commission provided the lounge and Hajiya Buhari was not involved in the transaction.

This is even a far cry from the £32,000 expended in the past as landing fees for private jets of former first ladies.

Attending an international women function with the Governors’ wives couldn’t have been linked to the bogus allegation of corruption made by Sahara Reporters’ spurious headline earlier on, as these are approved trips.

It will be to the credit of Sahara Reporters to carry out a thorough check if the so called monies (£3,500) spent for whatever reason by the High Commission has any direct link with Hajia Aisha Buhari.

That is responsible journalism.

Adebisi Olumide Ajayi

S A Media

Wife of the President

-Tori.ng