N136m Fraud: NIMASA Director Knows Fate Feb 21

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos will on February 21 rule on a no case submission, filed by an Executive Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Calistus Obi, challenging the N136 million fraud charged.

Obi, who was charged on an eight count charge of fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is urging the court, in the application, to hold that the prosecution had not made out a prima facie case to secure his conviction.

Obi, was charged alongside one Alu Dismas, a former personal assistant to ex DG of NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi.

They had however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million each.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, the defence counsel, Wale Akoni (SAN), while arguing the no case submission application stated that a prima facie case can only be said to have been made out, only in relation to the essential ingredients of the offence charged.

He said:” The test is, what are the essential elements of each of the offence and what evidence has been brought in support.”

Akoni also maintained that it was not sufficient for the prosecution to have gone on a wild goose chase and brought out all manners of evidences before the court, without doing more.

The lawyer therefore urged the court to uphold the no case submission on behalf of his client, and issue an order discharging him.

Counsel to the second accused person, Joseph Nwobike (SAN), who filed a similar application, urged the court to uphold the no case submission of his client and discharge him.

Nwobike also insisted that the charges against his client were predicated mainly on conspiracy and conversion, adding that the prosecution had not made out sufficient evidence in proving an agreement to commit the offence.

He maintained that to prove the offence of conspiracy, the prosecution must lead enough evidence to show “agreement.” between the accused to commit an unlawful act or to commit a lawful act by an unlawful means.

Nwobike further submitted that the prosecution had not made out a prima facie case against his client, and urged the court to grant his client application.

But the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo objected to the no case submission, urging the court to call upon the accused to enter their defence.

Oyedepo stated, “can it be said that from all evidences tendered in this court and admitted as exhibits A to Z, there is nothing linking the accused to the offences? I disagree.”

He argued that the evidences on record showed that funds were transferred to the first accused and further evidences led, proved that these funds were not administered for official purposes.

He submitted that these evidence were substantial enough to establish the complicity of the first accused in the charges.

In relation to the second accused, Oyedepo submitted that the prosecution had adduced sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case against him.

He argued that from the evidence of prosecution, it is clear that it is the second accused who knows the company called Coster Mega Concept, to which the dollar equivalent of N111 million was transferred.

He argued that the second accused also nominated the accounts into which the funds were paid.

Oyedepo submitted and urged the court to have a glimpse at the totality of evidences adduced by prosecution, before arriving at a conclusion whether same can secure a conviction.

After listening to the submissions of counsels, Justice Olatoregun adjourned the case to February 21 for ruling.

In the charge the accused were said to have committed the offence on August 5 2014.

They were said to have conspired to convert the said sum which is property of NIMASA, and knowing same to be proceeds of stealing.

The offence is said to have contravened the provisions of sections 15 and 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2012.

