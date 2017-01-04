Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N23bn Diezani bribe: 100 INEC staff face suspension – The Punch

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
N23bn Diezani bribe: 100 INEC staff face suspension
The Punch
The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to suspend 100 of its officials this month over various amounts of money they allegedly collected from the N23bn bribe fund facilitated by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani …
Southern Kaduna killings: FG, CAN in war of words as 100 INEC staff face suspensionNAIJ.COM

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.