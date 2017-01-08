N28bn Not Enough To Rescue Education In Katsina – CSOs

The coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State has asked the State House of Assembly to raise the N28 billion which represents 20 per cent of the 2017 budget of N140.162 billion allocated to the education sector to 26 per cent.

The coalition made this known at the public hearing session of the House committee on Appropriation in its position paper on the 2017 budget estimates.

The organisations led by Abdurrahman Abdullahi, Coordinator of Budget Awareness Initiative in the state, told the committee that the CSOs had realized that the N28 billion, about 20.11 per cent of the budget, was not enough for the government’s intervention in the sector.

Abdullahi, who attended the parley with the representatives of various organisations, said the proposed capital allocation to the sector shows with the lion share of 17.37 per cent to education is however a drop of about 11.9 per cent from the 29.28 per cent approved in the year 2016.

“Our position as in the previous year is that considering the failing standard of education and the low performance of students in external examinations (WAEC/NECO) for the period 2010 to 2016 is below 15% which is popularly attributed to the quality and quantity of human resources among other factors, there is dire need for the state to embark on serious human capital development for the first two years to address the gross inadequacies and quality of teaching staff in our educational institutions,” he stated.

He also pleaded with the state assembly to prevail on the executive arm to release more funds from capita allocation, saying “the approved capital allocation of the sector was N20.686 billion in 2016 and as at 30th September, 2016, only 8.78 per cent of the approved value was released.”

Defending the actual funds released from the capital vote, Abdullahi said: “This may be connected with the nature of projects under the sector that entail construction and renovations among others and for this, Architect Certificate is required for the funds to be released.”

The position paper co-signed by the secretary of the coalition, Armaya’u Abdulhamid, also wants the House to ensure funds are promptly released to ministries, departments and agencies to enhance timely implementation of projects.

“The House should also call on the executive arm to ensure adhering to budget calendar and clearly specifying the state fiscal plan,” the group told the committee.