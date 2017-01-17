N3.1b Fraud: Why I took Over Suswam Trial Again – Justice Mohammed

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja has explained why he took over the criminal charges filed against former Benue State governor, Mr. Gabriel Suswam, and the commissioner of finance in his administration, Mr. Omodachi Okolobia, after he was accused of being bribed by accused persons.

Justice. Mohammed said, the case file was re-assaigned to him by the Chief Judge of the court, Justice Ibrahim Auta for adjudication, after he had hands off the case.

The judge had on June 6, 2016 withdrew from the case following an online publication that he had been compromised to give Suswam a “soft landing”.

During the trial on, Justice Mohammed explained that the case file was returned to him by the Chief Judge, Justice Auta with a memo stating that both the lead prosecution counsel, Chief Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) and that of the defence team, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN) had met with him and pleaded that the case file be returned to me (Justice Mohammed) after expressing their confidence in my ability to do justice to the case.

The case has been adjourned to February 20 , at the instance of the prosecution counsel, Henry Ejiga, who informed the court that he needed time to bring his witnesses.

Ejiga said giving the fact that the judge was involved in an accident, he was not expecting the court to sit.

Counsel to the defendants, Dave Iorhemba did not opposed the request for adjournment and the case was accordingly adjourned to February 20 .

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Suswam and Okolobia on money laundering charges involving the alleged diversion of N3,111,008,018.51 stolen from proceeds of the sale of shares owned by Benue State Government.

The fourth prosecution witness, Mr. Abubakar Umar, was to continue his testimony on June 6, 2016, when the judge raised the issue of the online publication shortly after lawyers announced their appearance.

