N3.98bn water project: Umahi orders contractor back to site

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed Ganza Engineering Ltd, the company handling the N3.98 billion Ukawu water scheme in Okawu, Onicha Local Government Area to immediately return to site.

Umahi, who gave the order while inspecting the water project, awarded by the immediate past administration in April 2008, expressed disappointment with the quality of work and the speed of the contractor in handling the project.

“Tell Ganza to return to work immediately. We will schedule a meeting with the contractor for Friday,” he told the site engineer.

The Ukawu water project and Oferekpe water scheme were initiated by the former governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi. While Oferekpe water project was completed without reticulating water to serve Ebonyi people, the Ukawu water project, which had a completion period of two years, has remained a shadow of itself.

It was gathered that the contractor, which had received N2 billion payment, requested that additional N4 billion be paid by the state government to enable his company continue work on the project.

Umahi inspected the project in company of the Commissioner for Works, Fidelis Nweze; Senior Technical Assistant to the Governor on Projects, Oka Uchechi; Chairman of Onicha LGA,Mrs Elizabeth Onwe and other top government officials.

The post N3.98bn water project: Umahi orders contractor back to site appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

