N400m fraud: Metuh tells court to subpoena Dasuki as witness

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

FORMER National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, yesterday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to subpoena former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to testify in his trial. At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to Metuh, Mr Emeka Etiaba (SAN), reminded the judge, Justice Okon Abang, of a pending subpoena before […]

