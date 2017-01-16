Works to commence on N458bn Lagos-Ibadan new rail project February – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Works to commence on N458bn Lagos-Ibadan new rail project February
Daily Post Nigeria
The Federal Government has announced that works would commence on the construction of a standard gauge rail line from Lagos to Ibadan next month. The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okheria, who made this disclosure …
Nigeria: Construction of Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line Begins Next Month
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG