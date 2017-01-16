Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Works to commence on N458bn Lagos-Ibadan new rail project February – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Works to commence on N458bn Lagos-Ibadan new rail project February
Daily Post Nigeria
The Federal Government has announced that works would commence on the construction of a standard gauge rail line from Lagos to Ibadan next month. The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okheria, who made this disclosure …
Nigeria: Construction of Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line Begins Next MonthNigerian Bulletin

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.