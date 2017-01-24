Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N5.1bn: EFCC dislocated my spinal cord, forced me to lie against Jonathan – Dudafa – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
N5.1bn: EFCC dislocated my spinal cord, forced me to lie against Jonathan – Dudafa
Daily Post Nigeria
Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, a former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, put him under duress to make some confessional statements just to …
Dudafa Accuses EFCC Of Torturing Him To Implicate JonathanLeadership Newspapers
Goodluck Jonathan 'EFCC forced me to implicate Jonathan' – GEJ's ex-aidePulse Nigeria
Court adjourns Jonathan's $15.5m frozen fund case to February 13Guardian
The Nation Newspaper –Daily Trust –YNaija
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.