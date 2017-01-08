N5,000 Conditional Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries were Identified before Buhari’s Inauguration – Presidency
The Presidency has cleared the controversy surrounding the selection of beneficiaries of the administration’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), saying they were identified before President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office. The Senior Special Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made the clarification in a press statement issued on Sunday. “The Community-Based […]
