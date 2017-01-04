N5000 Stipend: Presidency Slams Fayose

The presidency has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as one that is built on integrity and, as such, cannot lie to Nigerians on the payment of N5000 stipends to vulnerable Nigerians.

The special adviser media to the president, Femi Adesina was reacting to allegation by Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, accusing the government of lying about payment of the N5000 stipend.

C‎hallenging the Presidency to publish the names of the recipients, Fayose had claimed that only APC states will agree that they have received payment as Ekiti people have not received anything yet.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on Monday the presidency announced that the government has now started the payment of N5, 000 monthly stipends to the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes.

In a statement by the senior special assistant media to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, under the CCT, one million Nigerians would receive N5000 monthly payments as a form of social safety net for the poorest and most vulnerable as budgeted for in the 2016 Budget.

However, speaking to State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Adesina maintained that the government of President Buhari will not lie to Nigerians and their word is their bond.

‎He said ;On N5000 stipend, it was announced specifically from the office of the vice president that the scheme has started in nine states. And then a certain governor came and say it is not true. Is just a matter of who do you believe. This is a government that is built on integrity and accountability.

“This government will not lie to Nigerians, does not lie to Nigerians, in fact anything you hear from this government you can take it to the bank, believe it. So if anybody comes and say is politics is not true. Choose who to believe I can tell you that you should believe this government because this government will not lie to you.